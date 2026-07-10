'Chipflation' sending laptop prices higher: How to beat the price hikes

Apple and other laptop makers are raising prices just as back-to-school shopping season hits full swing.

And AI is partially to blame.

The cost of RAM (random access memory) and hard drives has nearly doubled due to high demand, according to Tony Marshall, owner of AAA Laptops & More in Cincinnati.

"There are a lot of other components that you would not think about that's in that laptop, too. Even materials, the costs have gone up on," he said.

WATCH as computer experts show how you can still get a deal:

Laptop prices up for back to school: how to still find a deal

Apple prices fall victim to the chip crunch

Like other tech brands, Apple raised prices in June to offset the surging costs of memory and storage chips.

AI servers are gobbling up a higher volume of the in-demand chips, and even companies like Apple are struggling with supply.

A new MacBook Air now costs $200 more than it did just before Amazon's Prime Day sale.



The original price for a 13-inch MacBook Air was $1,099. It's now $1,299.

The 15-inch MacBook Air jumped from $1,299 to $1,499.

Even budget-friendly laptops are feeling the pressure, including Apple's MacBook Neo, touted as a more affordable option for consumers when it was released earlier this year.

"Really nice laptop for around $600. But of course, that product got a price increase so now it's $700," said David Katzmaier, editor-in-chief of CNET. "Still recommended among our best laptops for students."

Buying refurbished to save

One of the most effective ways to save is buying a certified, refurbished laptop.

"I recommend people look for certified refurbs, whether it's from Apple, Amazon, manufacturer sites, Best Buy -- all these vendors have a certified refurbish," Katzmaier said.

Certified refurbished devices often include a warranty. However, Katzmaier warns that Apple has raised prices on its refurbished products as well.

At AAA Laptops & More, Marshall sells refurbished models for less than half the price of new. He said a refurbished MacBook can be a practical solution for students on a tight budget.

"It's only $400. It's an adequate system for a student," Marshall said.

More ways to save on back-to-school devices

For shoppers who can wait, the traditional Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts will offer bigger savings. But for students who need a laptop now, there are other affordable options.

"If you're a Windows user and you don't necessarily need to get an Apple device, you can get, as a student, a more powerful laptop, around $600," Katzmaier said. "Chromebooks are a lot less expensive than that."

Marshall recommends buying last year's MacBook model before stock runs out.

But he urges caution before buying a laptop secondhand on platforms like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

"I wouldn't advise it," Marshall said. "You've got to be careful about where you buy from. The last place you really want to buy is on the internet."

Student Aiden Gutierrez summed up the pressure many families are feeling this season.

"As a student, I'm pretty much broke all the time. So any dollar that you can save is definitely welcome," he said.

Here are the top money-saving options for laptop shoppers this back-to-school season:



Look for back-to-school sales, including tax-free holidays

Consider last year's models before they sell out

Buy a certified refurbished laptop that includes a warranty

That way your student has the laptop they need, and you don't waste your money.

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