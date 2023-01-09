Bengals-Ravens wild card ticket prices: Here's what it will cost you

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the playoffs, and will be hosting the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night at Paycor Stadium, January 15th, at 8:15 p.m.

The Bengals have not yet released any new general public seats as of Monday morning, though that could change by later in the day.

A check for tickets on the Bengals official website, Bengals.com, links you to Ticketmaster, where you have the opportunity to buy Verified Resale tickets, most likely offered by season ticket holders who were able to purchase playoff tickets back in October.

So what will a seat to the Sunday night game cost you?

WCPO Bengals Wild Card Tickets

Prices not outrageous....for now

The good news is that prices are more reasonable than last year's first round playoff tickets against the Raiders, where upper deck seats started around $225.

Wild Card games typically have the lowest prices of any playoff games.

Ticketmaster had upper deck seats at Paycor stadium starting at $199 as of Monday morning.

On StubHub, we found re-sale tickets starting at $177.

SeatGeek had resale tickets starting at $176.

Vivid Seats had the cheapest prices we found, starting at $163.

At all sites, prices quickly go to $500 or more for field level seats, with some 50 yard line seats selling for $1,400 on SeatGeek.

Note that these prices can and will change at any time, and that the Bengals could release more seats at face value later.

