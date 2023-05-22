Are TSA Precheck or CLEAR worth the cost? Which is better?

This year is expected to be the busiest summer travel season since before the pandemic, which could mean long lines, especially at airport security.

As a result, more and more travelers are considering signing up for TSA Precheck or CLEAR, two programs that can help speed you through airport check in.

Riann Beckham is a frequent traveler who was on her way to Orlando, and who says she couldn't live without TSA Precheck nowadays.

"I love it," she said. "I actually have CLEAR on top of it which is even more helpful."

Summer Hull, director of travel content for The Points Guy, says TSA Precheck is worth it - even if you travel once a year.

She says CLEAR, on the other hand is probably not worth the higher cost for many people.

"If you're not traveling, I would say at least four times a year using it, it's definitely not worth it," she said.

So what are the differences?

We broke down the differences:

TSA Precheck is $78 for a five-year membership.

These travelers don't remove their shoes and belts, nd don't have to remove laptops or liquids from their bags.

A CLEAR membership is $189 per year.

Using CLEAR, you verify who you are using your eyes or a fingerprint.

Once verified, you're escorted to the front of the line for security screenings, so the line can be much shorter than TSA Precheck.

Hull points out that frequent travelers, like Riann, may want to enroll in both.

And with either option, there's always the risk of lines being just as long as the standard security lane.

"If the day you happen to be flying, you see the shortest line is the one that's just open to everyone. That can and does happen so take that line in that case."

For perks without an expensive membership, Hull says many credit cards cover TSA Precheck or CLEAR application fees.

So check with your credit card provider before you pay to enroll.

Also, a number of airports are rolling out free reservation systems at the security checkpoint, where you reserve your check in sport ahead of time.

"For example at the Orlando International Airport, which is notorious for long lines," she said, you can now reserve your check-in time through MCO Reserve.

Sure, these programs costs money, but if you hate waiting in long lines, traveler Riann Beckham says "i definitely think it's worth it!"

That way, you don't waste your money.

