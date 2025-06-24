Appliance prices jumping after new steel tariffs: how to avoid the price hikes

If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, you might want to act quickly.

Tariffs on items made with imported steel took effect June 23, pushing prices higher on many household necessities.

The Commerce Department has implemented a 50% tariff on imported steel used in appliances, affecting prices across multiple brands.

"Prices are going up anywhere from 5-10% on our imported selection," said Reece Dorsey, sales manager of The Appliance Loft.

Dorsey says the price hikes are hitting as new inventory arrives in stores.

"A week ago, about half my brands were affected. The other half are coming online this week," Dorsey said.

For shoppers already frustrated by high prices, the timing couldn't be worse.

"They are outrageous," one shopper said about current prices.

Things you can do to avoid the price hikes

Many consumers are rushing to make purchases before prices climb even higher.

"Did you want to buy before prices go up? Yes, absolutely," another shopper said to us.

If you're shopping for new appliances, it may be worth asking where items were manufactured and whether they're subject to the new tariffs.

Dorsey points out that many appliances are still American-made, including many models from:



Maytag

Whirlpool

KitchenAid

GE

However, some may be imported from Mexico and Canada. In addition, some have foreign-made steel, so they may see a small tariff price hike.

Dorsey says there are other lesser-known brands made in America, with no tariff impact at all.

"This is an American range called BlueStar. They are made in Pennsylvania, with no price increases whatsoever," Dorsey said.

Perhaps the most iconic American appliance brand is Speed Queen, with its Wisconsin-assembled washing machines that feature a distinctly retro design, like mom's old washer from 1975.

"It has an old school knob, old school timer," Dorsey said of the brand's appeal. And no tariff.

WCPO Speed Queen washers, fully made in the USA

If you have your heart set on an imported brand like Bosch or LG, Dorsey suggests you look for Fourth of July sales or try to purchase items already in stock to avoid the new tariff-related price increases.

That way, you don't waste your money.

