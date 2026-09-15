CINCINNATI — Another popular brand has gone missing from Tri-State Kroger stores, and shoppers want to know why.

WATCH: First Boar’s Head. Now another popular brand disappears from Kroger shelves

Another popular brand goes missing from Tri-State Kroger stores, and shoppers want answers

First, it was Boar's Head. Now, Red Bull has disappeared from shelves across the Tri-State area, with shoppers saying the energy drink has been out of stock for weeks with little explanation.

"That's a shame, no notice really either," shopper Robin Grisam said.

How it started: Boar's Head vanishes from the deli counter

The disappearances began just last week, when fan-favorite Boar's Head deli products went missing from coolers at several local Kroger locations. Signs posted in the deli department read:

"Boar's Head products will no longer be offered at this location. We continue to provide a variety of high-quality deli meats and cheeses, including many customer favorites from our premium deli selection."

Boar's Head deli meats, including oven-roasted and maple honey turkey, had recently climbed to $14.99 a pound, and price-conscious shoppers had already started to take notice.

Kevin Reed Sr., a Newport shopper, said the increases were hard to ignore.

"Prices keep going up, higher and higher," Reed said.

Some shoppers responded by switching to less expensive options.

"Usually now with cheese I buy the Kroger packets, because it's just a little bit cheaper than going to the deli," Leslie Henry, a Newport shopper, said.

But others weren't ready to give up their preferred brand, and were upset to find it gone entirely.

"That is something that was very disappointing," Emily O'Hearn said. "My favorite cheese is Boar's Head Longhorn."

David Steele agreed.

"It was really upsetting because Pancetta is a Boar's Head product. You can't get Pancetta; it's in half the recipes I like to make," Steele said.

Now Red Bull is gone, too

A visit to a Northern Kentucky Kroger store this week confirmed no Red Bull on the shelves. In its place, a sign posted in the energy drink aisle reads:

"We are currently out of stock while we work with our suppliers to keep prices affordable for you."

A Kroger employee told us the company and Red Bull are currently in a dispute and that no new shipments are expected in the meantime.

What's behind the disappearances?

We reached out to Kroger's marketing department multiple times this week. Kroger has not responded to our calls or emails. Grocery analysts online believe Kroger is in pricing disagreements with both Boar's Head and Red Bull over costs and how much to charge shoppers.

Here's where each brand stands:



Boar's Head told us it remains committed to serving the Cincinnati community but declined to provide further details

Red Bull did not respond to a request for comment

It is not clear if or when either product will return to Kroger shelves.

What shoppers can do right now to save money

If you enjoy either of these brands, here are some steps you can take to save:



Try store-brand alternatives: Kroger's own deli meats and packaged cheeses are typically priced lower than name brands like Boar's Head. Several shoppers have already made the switch

Kroger's own deli meats and packaged cheeses are typically priced lower than name brands like Boar's Head. Several shoppers have already made the switch Compare prices at other retailers: Boar's Head and Red Bull are still available at other local grocery stores/big-box retailers in the area

Boar's Head and Red Bull are still available at other local grocery stores/big-box retailers in the area Buy in bulk when you find it: If you locate your preferred brand elsewhere, consider stocking up to avoid repeated trips

If you locate your preferred brand elsewhere, consider stocking up to avoid repeated trips Check unit pricing: When comparing energy drinks or deli meats, look at the price per ounce rather than the sticker price to find the best value

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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