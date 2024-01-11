Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

Amazon Prime Video is adding commercials: How to avoid them

Amazon says ads will be very 'limited' in shows
Amazon Prime Video is about to start airing commercials in its shows. We found out which shows are affected and how to avoid them.
Amazon's Prime Video will start including commercials
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 15:39:11-05

Do you hate sitting through commercials when you are streaming TV shows?

Then you may hate the latest news from Amazon: Commercials are coming to Prime Video, starting in the next few weeks.

There are ways to avoid it — but you'll have to pay more money.

If you're an Amazon Prime member like Cara Nicholas, you probably have their video service, among all the other TV streamers you subscribe to.

"I think I have seven or eight different services now!" Nicholas said.

But just like with many of her other services, she now has to get ready for commercials.

At the end of the end of January, Amazon said it will add "limited ads to its shows, to provide additional revenue, and help it keep prices down."

Which shows won't have ads, and how you can avoid them

The good news: Amazon will not add commercials to movies that you rent or purchase, which would really tick off viewers who just paid $29 to watch "Barbie."

The bad news: You will have to pay extra to not see ads on Amazon-produced content.

Amazon will now be the latest service to charge money if you don't want to watch ads. For another $2.99 a month, on top of the $15 most members pay, you can avoid those commercials.

But it seems the days of $7 a month ad-free streaming are just about over.

This upcharge is becoming the norm with streaming TV; Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus are among services that now charge a bit more, if you want to avoid commercials.

So if you want to see ads, consider paying a few extra bucks a month, since after all, it costs less than the price of one latte.

___________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
Pick up this 20-piece break-resistant kids dinnerware set for $15 Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale is happening now Get grande drinks for $3 at Starbucks this week

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
dwym-480x360.png

Don't Waste Your Money

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.