Amazon Prime Video is adding commercials: How to avoid them

Do you hate sitting through commercials when you are streaming TV shows?

Then you may hate the latest news from Amazon: Commercials are coming to Prime Video, starting in the next few weeks.

There are ways to avoid it — but you'll have to pay more money.

If you're an Amazon Prime member like Cara Nicholas, you probably have their video service, among all the other TV streamers you subscribe to.

"I think I have seven or eight different services now!" Nicholas said.

But just like with many of her other services, she now has to get ready for commercials.

At the end of the end of January, Amazon said it will add "limited ads to its shows, to provide additional revenue, and help it keep prices down."

Which shows won't have ads, and how you can avoid them

The good news: Amazon will not add commercials to movies that you rent or purchase, which would really tick off viewers who just paid $29 to watch "Barbie."

The bad news: You will have to pay extra to not see ads on Amazon-produced content.

Amazon will now be the latest service to charge money if you don't want to watch ads. For another $2.99 a month, on top of the $15 most members pay, you can avoid those commercials.

But it seems the days of $7 a month ad-free streaming are just about over.

This upcharge is becoming the norm with streaming TV; Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus are among services that now charge a bit more, if you want to avoid commercials.

So if you want to see ads, consider paying a few extra bucks a month, since after all, it costs less than the price of one latte.

