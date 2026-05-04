Summer flights getting more expensive — how to stay ahead of rising airfare

Hoping to fly this summer?

Travelers are facing a significant rise in airfare as airlines respond to high fuel prices.

The average domestic flight now costs an average $361, according to data from Kayak. That’s up from $291 at the start of the year.

Traveler Sherry Franks is seeing her dream destinations get less affordable.

"I looked at one, and it went from $300 to $1,000," she said.

Watch as a travel expert shows how you can still find decent airfares this year:

How to fight soaring summer airfares

Summer prices unlikely to come down

United Airlines' CEO warned the company could raise prices as much as 20% this summer. Delta's CEO has implied higher prices could stick.

"I think a lot of us love to think we'll get that last-minute bargain. And maybe you can from time to time. We're not seeing it right now though," said Eric Rosen, director of content at The Points Guy.

Lauren David is feeling the impact while planning a wedding trip and a beach vacation.

"Both of those flights were expensive compared to normal, typical prices," she said.

It's not just airfare either. Rosen said checked bag fees are up about $5 across the board.

"All six of the largest U.S. airlines have raised those fees within the last couple of weeks," he said.

Fewer routes to choose from

Flight cuts are also possible, as airlines look to offset the rising cost of jet fuel. Rosen points out it may be more nuanced than entire routes disappearing.

"Maybe there are three daily frequencies on a route, and it's going to go down to two or even one," Rosen said.

In addition, the sudden shutdown of Spirit Airlines has now taken thousands of planned flights offline, forcing travelers to compete for seats on other airlines.

Flexibility is key this summer

There is still some relief available for travelers who can be flexible.

"We're still seeing some decent airfares for August if you can push your trip later in the summer," Rosen said.

More ways to stay ahead of rising costs include:



Be aware of baggage and other fees — some are avoidable

Book now if you haven't already — prices are expected to continue climbing

Re-book when you see a price drop — unless you've booked basic economy, which typically doesn't allow changes

For some travelers, flying still makes more financial sense than driving.

"Gas is so expensive, I would think it would always be cheaper to fly," said Avalon Gaston, who chose to pay for a short flight over gas for a 12-hour drive.

Before you book your next flight, track airfare to make sure the math works out in your favor, while keeping gas, tolls, and hotel prices in mind — so you don’t waste your money.

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