Aldi says it's slashing prices on 400 grocery items for summer

We've all watched our grocery bills soar over the past five years.

Those $150 weekly shopping trips have become $200 or more for many families.

So for the second summer in a row Aldi says it wants to help by cutting prices on hundreds of grocery items — as much as 33% on some items.

The discount grocer has announced it is reducing prices on 400 grocery items for the summer, up from 250 items in 2024.

The promotion runs from now until Labor Day at Aldi's 2,400 locations in the U.S., including its nearly one dozen Cincinnati-area stores.

What you will find on markdown

According to USA Today, some of the marked-down items include:



Clancy's lime potato chips: were $1.89, now $1.79

Friendly Farms 2 percent ultra pasteurized milk: was $4.39, now $3.89

Millville protein pancake mix: was $3.79, now $3.49

Mini pizza bagels: were $6.29, now $5.99

Summit Popz soda: was $1.59, now $1.49.

See all 400 items with price drops HERE.

Shoppers have frequently expressed appreciation for Aldi's low prices.

"I have two children, and so just packing for lunch and snacks after school and things like that, its just a real good deal to save some money," one Aldi shopper told us.

However, there are a couple of caveats to these markdowns.

Most of the price reductions are small, typically 20 to 50 cents off an item. Additionally, these discounts are almost entirely for Aldi house brands, as the store primarily sells its own brand names rather than nationally known brands.

Still, those small savings add up.

Aldi claims it will save American shoppers $100 million this year with the rollbacks and notes that there are many more markdowns than last year.

