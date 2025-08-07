Abercrombie for $8, Levi's for $6: How to save on back-to-school shopping

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents looking to outfit their children for the new school year can quickly get hit with a case of sticker shock, with some name-brand yoga pants over $100 and gym shoes for $125.

But you can find significant savings with some strategic shopping approaches.

Mom Shelby Redinger, like many parents, finds it difficult to justify spending large amounts on children's clothing.

"Especially when they are growing so fast, I have a hard time justifying paying so much money," Redinger said.

That's why she shops at resale stores like Once Upon A Child, where name-brand clothes are available at steep discounts.

Crystal Huckabee, manager at Once Upon A Child in Anderson Township, points out the significant savings available on popular brands.

"We have Converse here for a fraction of the cost. Retail is $20, we have it for $3.50," Huckabee said.

"These are Levi's for $6.50. We have Abercrombie for $8.50," she said, pulling items off the rack.

Other ways to save big money

Jamie Miles of the Passionate Penny Pincher recommends avoiding expensive mall stores altogether this month.

"You don't have to drag all your kids to the mall and come home and having spent $1,000. That is totally unnecessary," Miles said.

Instead, she suggests shopping at more affordable retailers like Walmart, Target and discount stores such as TJ Maxx.

For those who prefer mall shopping, signing up for store apps and email alerts can help identify sales and special offers.

Shopping experts also recommend buying just a few outfits for the first weeks of school, then taking advantage of Labor Day sales for additional clothing.

Since children typically don't need warm-weather clothes until October, this approach can spread out expenses while maximizing savings.

Mom Heidi Wankel appreciates the financial benefits of shopping for used clothing.

"It helps save money a lot," Wankel said.

By looking for deals on used designer labels and watching for Labor Day sales after the school year begins, parents can significantly reduce their back-to-school clothing expenses.

That way you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

