AC repairs can cost you thousands: Here are cheaper ways to stay cool in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Whether your central air conditioner just quit or you're simply looking to cut your cooling costs this summer, you don't have to spend a fortune to stay comfortable.

For Saundra Davis, the need to find a cheaper solution became urgent when her central air stopped working and she got a quote that was out of reach.

"Around ($10,000) to $13,000. I couldn't afford it, so I said in the meantime, I need to do something else so that I'm cool," Davis said.

Her solution — a window AC unit paired with strategically placed fans — is one that works for anyone looking to stay cool on a budget, whether their central air is broken or they just want to save on energy costs.

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Your cooling options, ranked by cost

Bill Anderson, manager of Ace Hardware in Mariemont, says customers are already coming in looking for ways to beat the heat.

"As hot as it's gonna be this week, they're already starting today to come in and get fans," Anderson said.

Here's a look at your options, from the most affordable to the bigger investment:

Fans — Starting at $15

Fans are the cheapest and most accessible way to cool your home. The key is using them strategically — not just in one room, but throughout your entire home to keep air circulating.

"You know, just the window fans are probably the easiest thing, those are the least expensive, but you definitely need to get some fans circulating the whole house," Anderson said.

And you don't need to spend much to get started.

"Oh yeah, absolutely, I think this one's like $27," Anderson said.



Basic models start as low as $15

Most models are available for under $50

Most effective when used in multiple rooms together

Low energy cost compared to running central air or a window unit

Window AC Units — A powerful middle-ground option

If fans alone aren't cutting it, a window AC unit is a significant step up in cooling power — without the price tag of a full central air system. Pair one with fans to extend the cool air throughout your home.



Cools a single room or defined space effectively

Can be paired with fans to extend cooling throughout the home

A fraction of the cost of replacing a central air system

Look for markdowns — retailers frequently discount these during heat waves

Where to shop and what to look for

Prices vary by store, so comparison shopping before you buy can save you real money. Here's what was available at Target in Newport:



Honeywell Fan — Sale Price: $15

TCL Window AC Unit — Sale Price: $125.99 — Savings: $54 off

Shark Turbo Blade Fan — Sale Price: $199.99 — Savings: $50 off

DREO Nomad Oscillating Tower Fan — Sale Price: $69.99 — Savings: $10 off

DREO Misting Portable Fan — Sale Price: $152.99 — Savings: $27 off

Woozoo Oscillating Fan — Sale Price: $29.59 — Savings: $7.40 off

The store carried both portable and window air conditioners, giving shoppers flexibility depending on room size and budget. Ace Hardware in Mariemont also had fans and cooling options in stock. Anderson said Ace Hardware stores across the Tri-State are well stocked with fans and AC units. He said they should have availability at store locations across the area during this heatwave.

Smart shopping tips to keep more money in your pocket

Before you head to the store, keep these money-saving strategies in mind:



Shop around. Prices on the same item can vary significantly from store to store. Check multiple retailers before you buy.

Prices on the same item can vary significantly from store to store. Check multiple retailers before you buy. Start with fans. They're the cheapest entry point and can make a real difference when used strategically throughout your home.

They're the cheapest entry point and can make a real difference when used strategically throughout your home. Look for markdowns . Retailers frequently discount fans and AC units during heat waves — always check weekly sales first.

. Retailers frequently discount fans and AC units during heat waves — always check weekly sales first. Layer your cooling . Combine a window unit with fans to maximize comfort without running up your energy bill.

. Combine a window unit with fans to maximize comfort without running up your energy bill. Don't rush into a big purchase. If your central AC fails, a window unit can keep you comfortable at a fraction of the cost while you take time to compare replacement quotes.

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