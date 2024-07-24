A-I is coming to laptops and iPhones: worth having, or a bad idea?

Are you ready for A-I to take over your tech devices?

We're seeing new A-I features from major companies this summer and fall.

While some features are free with new devices, others require you to spend money — often every month.

So are they worth the money?

New Microsoft laptops feature A-I

Welcome to the future, of built-in artificial intelligence, at Best Buy.

Best Buy's Seph Swaenepoel said Microsoft's Copilot — free for the basic version, and $20 a month for Pro — is a big improvement over external A-I.

What's the advantage of having A-I on your laptop?

"Having it localized as it is with Copilot Plus means it's faster, it's more efficient," Swaenepoel said.

In just ten seconds, his laptop wrote me an employment recommendation.

"It just wrote a recommendation for me?" I asked him. "Yeah!" he said. In front of us was a two-page letter stating that I would be a great fit to be a Best Buy associate. (Maybe I would be?)

But It's not just laptops.

Apple, LinkedIn adding A-I features

This summer, Apple introduced another "A-I": Apple Intelligence. It is described as a "personal intelligence system" for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

It's coming this fall to iOS 18.

On LinkedIn, Premium members, who pay for a subscription, can turn to A-I for help with cover letters and resumes.

LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill said, "Here's some other high-demand skills we think you have based on what you have listed here."

But is it safe to rely on?

But, he points out, A-I should never be the final product, as there is always a slight risk of incorrect information, often called "hallucinations."

"Use A-I as a tool," McCaskill said, "and then you give it the human touch at the end."

Ayanna Howard, Dean of the Ohio State University College of Engineering, said A-I can enhance our lives, but be careful not to "overtrust" A-I tools.

"At the beginning, we recognized the errors," Howard said. "It's just that we get into this mode where at some point we just stop questioning."

Best Buy laptop shopper Debbie Hondorf said she isn't sure she is ready for full A-I.

For instance, she said, if A-I writes a letter for you, "I'm always afraid they are going to send it somewhere it shouldn't go."

In addition, buying a high school student a fully enabled A-I laptop could create problems in class, if they rely on the feature to write their papers.

If you're excited about A-I, however, it may be well worth the cost, typically $20 to $30 a month.

If not, stick with free versions you can try out on devices you have at home, and that way you don't waste your money.

