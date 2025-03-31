9 ways shoppers are changing their grocery habits to save money

Shoppers like Allie Sollisch struggle to balance healthy eating with higher prices, especially on items like eggs and meat.

“I’m a pretty healthy eater, so I still have to get my daily protein intake,” she said.

Sollisch is far from the only person modifying how she shops in response to higher prices.

A LendingTree survey finds 88% of shoppers, or nearly 9 in 10 Americans, have changed their grocery shopping habits in response to high prices.

“It's a rough position for people to be in,” said LendingTree’s chief consumer finance analyst, Matt Schulz. “Our survey clearly shows that an awful lot of Americans are there right now.”

Schulz and others share the small habits shoppers are changing to fight inflated grocery bills.

1. Sticking to a list

According to LendingTree, 38% of people surveyed said they are sticking to their lists when grocery shopping.

“It can help you avoid some impulse buys that can really wreck your grocery budget,” Schulz said.

If you know you’re a shopper who grabs items not on your original list, LendingTree recommends using a store’s app to shop ahead of time and order groceries for pickup if there’s no additional charge.

That way, you’re less tempted to add extras while shopping in-store.

2. Buying generic brands

Another habit that could help you save is buying generic brands versus name brands.

“Some places, it's actually produced by the same company. It's just packaged with the store brand label,” said Danny Jensen, managing editor of Cheapism.

He especially recommends store brands for pantry staples like spices, baking ingredients, cereals, and frozen foods.

“Things that are not going to fluctuate in the flavor too much,” he said.

3. Buying more fillers

Sollisch tells us she’s been buying more nutritious fillers to help save money on proteins.

“I’ve been trying to do more fillers with rice in order to really expand my offering of the meal and stretch it out a little bit more,” she said.

Other examples of nutritious but filling foods, according to Healthline, are boiled potatoes, oatmeal, fish, Greek yogurt, and legumes.

4. Using more coupons

It’s no surprise that 24% of shoppers are spending more time hunting for deals or coupons to save, according to LendingTree.

Store apps come loaded with store and manufacturer coupons to add to your grocery bill by clicking.

Most retailers even offer customized coupons based on your shopping history and preferences.

RELATED STORY: Maximize digital coupons to fight tariff-related price hikes

5. Shopping different stores with lower prices

In times of inflation, Schulz recommends that shoppers be willing to try retailers other than their typical grocery store.

“Those sorts of moves may be a little inconvenient sometimes,” he said, “but when you're talking about potential savings, they can really help you out.”

That means paying attention to price differences and sales among stores in your area and shopping at the lowest prices possible.

6. Buying in bulk

LendingTree finds shoppers save an average of 27% when they buy in bulk, so consider stocking up at warehouse stores like Costco and Sam’s Club.

That being said, it only makes sense to buy food in bulk if your family will use it.

“It's important to keep in mind your household needs and also your storage too,” Jensen said.

Even at the supermarket, larger bags of potatoes or carrots are a much better deal than smaller sizes.

7. Only buying products on sale

When shopper Steve Nemecek heads to the supermarket, he attempts to fill his cart only with items that are on sale.

“The most time I spend on grocery shopping is actually outside the store,” Nemecek explained. “I look at the ads when they come out each week.”

About 13% of shoppers tell LendingTree they are now only buying products that are on sale.

8. Looking up and down

Don’t always be swayed by what’s in front of you.

Jensen reminds shoppers that stores tend to put the most expensive products at eye level, hoping that’s what you reach for.

“If you look up — kind of look below, there's going to be likely better deals on different products,” he said.

9. Using a rewards credit card dedicated to groceries

Schulz said there are plenty of good reasons to shop using a debit card, but the truth is, a credit card used wisely can help extend your budget.

“I would certainly recommend using a rewards card, whether it's a card that gives you 2% back on everything you buy everywhere,” he said, “or if it's a card that gives you a little bit more back when it comes to groceries.”

Schulz said these sorts of moves may not change your life but can help you save a few dollars at a time. So, try changing some grocery habits of your own so you don’t waste your money.

