3 Amazon Prime Day scams to watch for this week

Amazon Prime Day — actually Prime Days — is now underway, giving shoppers four days of deals this year, up from two days in 2023.

And Walmart and Target are running competing sales, so it is is a big week for retail spending.

But before you start clicking and buying, security experts have a caution.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of three scams to watch for this week.

Watch as the BBB and Check Point security show what to watch for:

Amazon Prime Day scams to watch out for

Fake retail sites

One of the top scams these days are "imposter scams," where crooks copy and set up a fake Amazon page, or a site like "JoAnn Fabrics Clearance Outlet" or similar. JoAnn is now closed and not running any clearance online, but sites keep popping up.

Other ads on Facebook and Instagram claim to be selling items like discount HeyDude shoes, but are just scam sites to steal your money.

In the weeks before Prime Day last year, cybersecurity provider Check Point identified more than 1,200 new website domains associated with "Amazon." 85% of them were flagged as "malicious" or "suspicious."

So before you click an ad or link, look closely at the sender's email address for misspellings or added characters.

Hover over links to see where they will take you, and check the "Contact Us" section to make sure it is really Amazon or a web retailer you thought you were visiting.

Fake delivery notices

With extra deliveries to your home, Better Business Bureau spokesperson Melanie McGovern is encouraging keeping track of which delivery notifications you signed up for.

"That's where people get confused, they'll see a text message. They know they have a product on the way. They'll just blindly click on that link," McGovern said.

A fake delivery message may say there is a problem with your Amazon package.

It will then ask you to log into your Amazon account or provide a credit or debit card number, at which point you will be charged money, or worse, have your bank account cleared out.

Porch pirates

Porch pirates, known for their brazen thefts during the Black Friday season, cruise neighborhoods again during Prime Day week.

They know many homeowners will have valuable packages sitting outside for hours.

Make sure there is someone to pick them up, or have them delivered to your workplace or a neighbor.

So be extra careful this Prime Day so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

