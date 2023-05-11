Go Red For Women experience at Great American Ball Park highlights importance of heart health

CINCINNATI — Tonia Elrod is the picture of health. The Procter & Gamble executive has always worked out regularly and eaten well, but Elrod will tell you, "I'm blessed to be alive today."

A few years ago, Elrod had just completed her regular workout and didn't feel well. She told her husband. What happened next, Tonia felt, was surreal.

Elrod had a massive heart attack that doctors would label a "widowmaker." Her husband started CPR as her young son called 911.

"My cardiac surgeon says five, I died five times," said Elrod. "I was healthy and living a great life. You know, a mom, daughter, wife and working at a great company, and in one minute, literally it's, you know, just that one minute in your life changes forever."

Since that heart attack and through her recovery, Elrod has become a proponent of becoming "heart smart."

"Heart disease (is) the number one killer of women," Elrod said. "Know your cholesterol and know your blood pressure. It's fairly easy to do that."

Stephanie Lambdin with American Heart Association agrees with Elrod, saying it's good to "get ahead of these things."

"So many people won't go (to the doctor) because they don't want to hear something bad ... 'No news is good news,'" Lambdin said. "But in this case, knowing your numbers is only going to help you in the long run."

The AHA's "Go Red For Women Experience" at Great American Ball Park is Friday, May 12. At the experience, women will take batting practice, learn CPR and hear from speakers including Elrod. It's a day to celebrate women like Elrod and motivate others to take their heart health seriously.

WCPO 9 News Anchor Tanya O'Rourke will emcee the Experience.

Find more information and purchase tickets here.

