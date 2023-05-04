May the Fourth: How Yoda impressions helped a Star Wars super fan learn he had cancer

CINCINNATI — Paul Deutschle is a Star Wars super fan. But this May 4, he's celebrating more than his fandom.

After learning he could do a pretty decent Yoda impression, Deutchle said speaking like the Jedi Master became one of his favorite hobbies — until those impressions started to get more difficult in 2020.

"I told my wife I needed to go to the doctor to find out why I’m struggling to do my Yoda impersonations," Deutschle said.

Doctors told Deutschle he had cancer. Originally, he was told his vocal cords would need to be removed and he would never speak again. Deutschle said he decided to get a second opinion.

He went to UCMC, where doctors were able to go in and remove the cancer tissue while allowing Deutschle to keep his vocal cords through a new innovative treatment where they essentially rebuild the throat.

"Taking cartilage from your ear, removing it, putting it into your forearm, letting it stay in your forearm for six weeks, and it develops blood vessels," Deutschle said of the treatment process.

His surgery was in January 2021. Deutschle said he was thrilled to be able to keep his voice.

"It's so wonderful. I didn't need any therapy right after surgery," he said. "I could swallow with no problems and as soon as they put a valve on my trach, I was talking with my own voice."

That meant Deutschle could get right back to doing what he loves — his Yoda impressions.

Deutschle has been cancer free for over two years.

"It's like a double celebration for me ... well, maybe even triple,” he said. "I'm celebrating that I’m cancer free, I’m celebrating that I have my own vocal cords and can still do Yoda, and I’m celebrating that UC Cancer Center had the surgeons here with those types of skills to offer me that type of a treatment."

The force was definitely strong with this one.