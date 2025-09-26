Middletown Kroger employee fired after allegedly writing “racists fav drink” on customer's Starbucks cup

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown Kroger employee was terminated after allegedly writing “racists fav drink” on a customer's Starbucks cup.

Autumn Perkins posted about the incident on Facebook Sunday, saying she had ordered Charlie Kirk’s usual drink at the Starbucks in Kroger at 3420 Towne Blvd. in Middletown.

Charlie Kirk was a conservative political activist and founder of Turning Point USA who was killed in a shooting on Sept. 10 while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University.

“The girl at Starbucks thought she was cute,” Perkins wrote on Facebook. “I don’t even support Starbucks because of everything they stand for starting with their satanic logo, but I support Charlie Kirk so I thought you know what ... I’ll get his drink.”

Perkins later updated the post, saying she reported the incident to the store manager.

Perkins also wrote she had received messages from several Kroger employees who “took this very seriously.”

“As a long time customer of this particular Kroger location I am pleased with the way they quickly reacted and responded,” Perkins wrote. “Thank you Kroger for doing what was right.”

Journal-News reached out to Perkins via Facebook for further comment, but did not receive a response.

The Starbucks store is owned and licensed by Kroger, meaning Kroger also manages the employees.

In a statement, a Kroger spokesperson said, “The individual involved is no longer employed.”

The spokesperson went on to say the behavior does not reflect Kroger's values.

Starbucks customers have alleged similar incidents throughout the U.S. since Kirk’s death.

Starbucks responded to social media posts alleging critical comments were written on cups at Starbucks throughout the U.S in a Sept. 17 statement.

Through timestamped in-store video footage, Starbucks determined that in other cases, comments were not written by a Starbucks partner.

“They appear to have been added after the beverage was handed off, likely by someone else,” the statement read.

The alleged incident in Middletown was not a part of the company’s investigation.