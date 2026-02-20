Country music star Megan Moroney to celebrate 'Cloud 9' album with Newport performance, tickets priced at $9

NEWPORT, Ky. — One of the nation's biggest country music artists is headed to Northern Kentucky to celebrate the release of her latest album — and you can go for just $9.

Megan Moroney's newest album "Cloud 9" officially dropped Friday.

Last week, Moroney announced a special "9 cities in 9 days" tour to accompany the album's release, and one of the stops is in our own backyard.

Moroney will perform at the MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport on Feb. 24. Tickets for the "intimate acoustic performance of three songs" stay right on theme with the album's title, priced at just $9.

According to Moroney's social media post, tickets will be available at the box office starting at 9 a.m. on the morning of the event. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the performance.

Each person is limited to purchasing two tickets, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Megan Moroney Foundation.

The Georgia native is also stopping in eight other cities, including:



New York, NY

Richmond, VA

Nashville, TN

Athens, GA

Kansas City, MO

Denver, CO

Salt Lake City, UT

Scottsdale, AZ

"Cloud 9" is Moroney's third studio album, following "Am I Okay?" in 2024 and "Lucky" in 2023.

The official album tour kicks off May 29 in Columbus, but Moroney won't make a stop in the Cincinnati/NKY area.

If you want to catch her performance, get ready to head to the MegaCorp Pavilion box office Tuesday.