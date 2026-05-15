Franklin receives $1 million state grant to clean up former paper mill site for downtown revitalization

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Franklin is receiving a $1 million state grant to clean up the site of a former paper mill as part of the city's ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.

The grant, announced by Gov. Mike DeWine's office, will fund the removal of approximately 5,000 tons of contaminated soil and the installation of vapor mitigation systems to address metals and vapor impacts at the former industrial paper mill site. The project is expected to create 164 new jobs.

City Manager and Safety Director Jonathan Westendorf said the soil is not hazardous but does not meet residential standards.

"Nothing happens unless you take care of the stuff that's underground, but nobody really pays attention to or understands or appreciates, but that is really where all the magic has to happen," Westendorf said.

Watch: What we learned about Franklin's downtown revitalization

Franklin gets grant for cleanup of former paper mill site

Once remediated, the property is expected to be redeveloped into mixed-use residential and commercial buildings as part of Franklin's downtown master plan.

"We can take this from looking like what it is today to a future, hopefully a use residential location that will continue to expand the hub of our downtown revitalization efforts," Westendorf said. "We've been undertaking very strongly for the last five years."

The cleanup is part of the Reinvent Franklin 2040 Master Plan, which aims to position the small city as a destination between Cincinnati and Dayton by attracting more dining and entertainment options, including street scapes and a $5 million brewery project.

Christine Mangroo, owner of Calypso Cafe and Bakery, which opened in 2023, said the revitalization has already been a game-changer.

"Oh, it's attracting a lot of people from all over," Mangroo said.

Mangroo said the increased foot traffic as a result has been transformative.

"What does traffic mean for a small business? Oh, it means a whole hell of a lot," Mangroo said. "It's your life. It's your dream. To succeed, you know so having all that it's really meant a lot."

The city is working to preserve its past while reinventing its future.

"We've been very focused on making sure that this growth happens in a measured way so that we don't lose the sense of identity of what makes this community already is so special," Westendorf said.