5 Kentucky Democratic candidates vying for U.S. Senate seat to debate ahead of the upcoming May primary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before Kentucky voters head to the polls for the May primary, they will get to hear in a debate Monday night from five Democratic candidates hoping to take the seat occupied by retiring U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The debate will take place at 7 p.m. in Louisville.

The top five Democrats up for election are Charles Booker, Logan Forsythe, Amy McGrath, Dale Romans and Pamela Stevenson. The event will feature a Lincoln-Douglas style debate, with candidates answering questions and facing rebuttals from other candidates.

The primary election in Kentucky is about a month away. Last month, the top three Republican candidates in the race — U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and businessman Nate Morris — participated in a similar debate back on March 16.

The debate will stream on WCPO.com, the WCPO 9 News app and the WCPO 9 streaming app.

Important dates to keep in mind

Voters in Kentucky have until April 20 to register for their state's primary. Early voting will begin in Kentucky on May 6, ahead of the May 19 primary election.

The primary elections in Ohio and Indiana, meanwhile, take place on May 5 and early voting is already underway.

If you're registered to vote in Ohio, you can cast your ballot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through May 3, the Sunday before the primary election on May 5.

Early in-person voting is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through April 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April 27 through May 1, and from 8 a.m. to noon on May 4. Polls will also be open for early in-person voting from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend days of April 25, April 26, May 2 and May 3.

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