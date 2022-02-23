Bearcats throwback uniforms a nod to history | Positively Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — In 1974 Gerald Ford became president. Gas was $.53 a gallon, and “The Way We Were” was the number one song. It’s all kind of fitting for this installment of “Positively Cincinnati.”

We’re taking a look at UC Basketball - comparing today to the way it was almost 50 years ago because the team is wearing uniforms from back in the day.

How do they feel about it?

They weighed in after the first throwback game earlier this month.

Players on the men’s team smiled when members of the media asked them about the old uniforms.

“Super cool, for sure,” they said.

The team is channeling the cool “Cats” of days gone by for one more game on Saturday, February 26th. That’s also the Bearcats’ Senior Night.

If you don’t remember the jerseys of the mid-1970s, you’re likely not alone. The team is wearing the short-lived design from 1973 to 1975.

Why now? Spencer Tuckerman can answer that question. He’s the Director of Digital Media for UC Athletics, and a huge history buff.

“When Coach Wes Miller got here, one of the first things he said was, ‘How do we get another uniform?’” recalled Tuckerman, “One of the ideas was to add a throwback.”

So they looked at old pictures, and actually traced photos to re-draw the now-vintage “Cats” logo. That’s right, it says just “The Cats.”

“I guess putting ‘The Cats’ on something now would be unthinkable because it’s not the official nickname,” said Tuckerman.

The coach in those days was Gale Catlett. He was a snazzy dresser who led the team to the NCAA tournament in the ’74-’75 season.

And back in those days, home court was not in Fifth Third Arena.

“They played in the Armory Fieldhouse back then. It was one of the most historic venues in college basketball. It’s where Oscar Robertson played” said Tuckerman, “That’s where two national championship men’s basketball teams from UC played.”

The hope is the trip down memory lane, which also includes a recreated scoreboard from the time period, will get fans talking about a storied program that’s spanned decades.

If you’re interested in going to the February 26th throwback game, tickets are still available at gobearcats.com.