With Thanksgiving just ahead, many families will have more guests—and more devices—connecting at home than ever. To help customers stay connected during the holiday rush, Spectrum is offering eligible Internet customers a complimentary speed boost with a Gig Speed Lift throughout November. Wes Shirley from Spectrum joined Cincy Lifestyle to explain how the upgrade works, what it means for streaming and gaming during the holidays, and how to take advantage of the offer.

Learn more at spectrum.net/customer-deals/thank-you

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