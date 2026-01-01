Mariah Ellis is thrilled to be in Cincinnati and a member of the Cincy Lifestyle team! She joined after reporting a wide range of stories for news stations around the country.

Originally from Wyoming, Ellis first joined her local station, KGWN in Cheyenne, as a multimedia journalist and morning anchor after graduating from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She was recognized by the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters with awards for storytelling, videography and breaking news coverage.

Passionate for discovering and sharing heartfelt stories, Ellis also extensively covered the impacts of severe weather including historic flooding along the Arkansas River in Northeastern Oklahoma, the devastation from Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina, and tornado impacts across multiple communities while working for WNCN in Raleigh, NC and KOKI in Tulsa, OK. As a breaking news reporter, she also worked with multiple agencies to spotlight public safety issues and crime concerns.

Some of her favorite moments included talking to fans and sharing unique stories while covering the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, March Madness, and the NHL Playoffs while in North Carolina.

Growing up, Ellis always valued the importance of community — supporting youth through programs with the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club and summer school. She also taught dance lessons to children and adults!

When she’s not finding and sharing stories, she loves spending time in the outdoors, traveling, taking photos and discovering music.