Michelle Hopkins

Michelle recently found her way back to television and WCPO specifically after spending the last five years doing community relations and communications at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. She also worked at Mercy Health and the Hamilton County Community Action Agency after time at WCPO-TV in the 90’s and WLWT-TV from 2000 to 2010. Michelle’s connection with and passion for her community is apparent by the projects she has been driven to work on.

For example, while serving as Community Engagement Director at Mercy Health, she facilitated projects such as the Greater Cincinnati Outdoor Gym located in Roselawn; a partnership with Cincinnati Bell to connect Bond Hill residents to high-speed internet; and a Farmers Market located on the campus of Mercy Health-bringing locally grown, fresh produce to a neighborhood that has historically lacked equal access. During her time in Community Relations at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, Michelle developed and implemented a successful flu shot campaign; managed a monthly outreach program for parents called Ages & Stages and oversaw large community initiatives such as the Reds Community Makeover Day, bringing together over 60 volunteers to complete transformational projects. Michelle’s return to WCPO is just one more way for her to meaningfully and impactfully continue her connection with Cincinnati residents.

