Breaking records, winning championships, and inspiring others along the way! University of Cincinnati track star Kya Epps isn’t letting Type 1 diabetes stand in the way of her dreams. Hear how she balances life as a student, athlete, and diabetes advocate.
Running toward a dream, one record at a time
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins and Zac Pitts weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins and Zac Pitts weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team