Breaking records, winning championships, and inspiring others along the way! University of Cincinnati track star Kya Epps isn’t letting Type 1 diabetes stand in the way of her dreams. Hear how she balances life as a student, athlete, and diabetes advocate.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins and Zac Pitts weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.