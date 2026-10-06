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How the Care Center helps people get back to work

The Care Center takes a holistic approach to career readiness by connecting individuals with a variety of resources and services that provide the support they need to achieve their employment goals.
How the Care Center helps people get back to work
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For many job seekers, addressing the barriers that make employment difficult is an important part of taking the next step toward meaningful employment. The Care Center, a WorkOhio Southwest Hub partner, takes a holistic approach to career readiness by connecting individuals with a variety of resources and services that provide the support they need to achieve their employment goals.

We joined Amanda Lail, Director of Workforce Development at The Care Center, to discuss the organization’s work in the community, its partnership with WorkOhio, and how the Southwest Hub is helping job seekers across the region access the support they need to find quality jobs and reach their full potential.

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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins and Zac Pitts weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

Zac Pitts

We're heading to the east side! Let's Talk in Madisonville | Oct. 21 from 4-6pm