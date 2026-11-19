OhioMeansJobs and WorkOhio are connecting job seekers across Southwest Ohio with the resources and support they need to reach their full potential. Whether it’s connecting to technical training or addressing common barriers to employment, OhioMeansJobs meets individuals where they are and guides them toward opportunity.

We had the opportunity to visit OhioMeansJobs - Butler County, located within the new Advanced Manufacturing Workforce & Innovation Hub in Hamilton, to speak with Operator Amy Miller about how WorkOhio and OhioMeansJobs help job seekers across the region successfully navigate the road to employment.

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