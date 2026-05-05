Donate cleats and support Tri-State youth soccer

Prodigy Home Pros helps homeowners with roofing, siding, windows, gutters, doors, and permanent lighting, while also supporting youth soccer in the community. They are also helping to make a difference in the community!

You can help support Tri-State youth through the 2026 FC Cincinnati Cleat Drive. Donate new or gently used cleats at First Financial Bank locations from May 4 through May 30. WCPO coverage of the Cleat Drive is sponsored by Prodigy Home Pros.

For more information, visit: https://www.wcpo.com/sports/fc-cincinnati/help-kids-in-need-of-cleats-fc-cincinnati-and-wcpo-9-team-up-for-a-cleat-drive

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