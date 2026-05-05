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Donate cleats and support Tri-State youth soccer

Prodigy Home Pros helps homeowners with roofing, siding, windows, gutters, doors, and permanent lighting, while also supporting youth soccer in the community. They are also helping to make a difference in the community!
Donate cleats and support Tri-State youth soccer
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Prodigy Home Pros helps homeowners with roofing, siding, windows, gutters, doors, and permanent lighting, while also supporting youth soccer in the community. They are also helping to make a difference in the community!

You can help support Tri-State youth through the 2026 FC Cincinnati Cleat Drive. Donate new or gently used cleats at First Financial Bank locations from May 4 through May 30. WCPO coverage of the Cleat Drive is sponsored by Prodigy Home Pros.

For more information, visit: https://www.wcpo.com/sports/fc-cincinnati/help-kids-in-need-of-cleats-fc-cincinnati-and-wcpo-9-team-up-for-a-cleat-drive

#WCPO9Sponsor

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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