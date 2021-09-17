Concert Update with MEMI: Bela Fleck and Earth, Wind & Fire

Don’t Miss Some of the Hottest Concerts in Cincinnati!

If variety is your thing, we’ve got it! On Sunday, September 26, you can kick back with the soulful guitar sounds of Dawes with Erin Rae at The Taft Theatre or on September 28, NeedToBreathe present their “Into The Mystery Tour” at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center! Don’t miss the eclectically cool sounds of Bela Fleck at the Taft Theatre on September 29, and then Earth, Wind & Fire create a ‘Boogie Wonderland’ at the Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center on Friday, October 1st!

Get YOUR tickets at TICKETMASTER.COM and be sure to check in every week to find out more about the great concerts brought to you by MEMI.