Come Have Coffee with Michelle at the Cincinnati Open

☕️🎾 OK, let’s COFFEE!

This week, Michelle is serving up coffee — and a little padel — with Bob Moran, President of the Cincinnati Open!

They talk about Bob’s journey, the incredible growth and transformation of the Cincinnati Open, and what it takes to bring world-class tennis right here to our community.

And because you know Michelle can’t just talk about it… Bob handed her a racket and they hit the padel court! 😂🎾 Let’s just say she picked it up pretty quickly. 😉

Great conversation. A little competition. And a front-row look at one of Cincinnati’s biggest sporting events.

Come have coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.

