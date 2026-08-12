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Come Have Coffee with Michelle at the Cincinnati Open

Cincinnati Open President Bob Moran joins Michelle Hopkins to talk tennis, fans, and this year’s tournament before Michelle takes the Padel court.
Come Have Coffee with Michelle at the Cincinnati Open
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☕️🎾 OK, let’s COFFEE!

This week, Michelle is serving up coffee — and a little padel — with Bob Moran, President of the Cincinnati Open!

They talk about Bob’s journey, the incredible growth and transformation of the Cincinnati Open, and what it takes to bring world-class tennis right here to our community.

And because you know Michelle can’t just talk about it… Bob handed her a racket and they hit the padel court! 😂🎾 Let’s just say she picked it up pretty quickly. 😉

Great conversation. A little competition. And a front-row look at one of Cincinnati’s biggest sporting events.

Come have coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

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