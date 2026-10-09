Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati provides hope through household essentials

Sometimes, the smallest things can make the biggest difference. The Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati is helping women and children escaping domestic violence by providing essential household items through its New Beginnings program. Learn how local partnerships, like Women Helping Women, are helping families take the next step toward a fresh start and how you can help.

Visit www.assistanceleaguecincinnati.org to donate, contribute household supplies, or learn how to get involved.

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