More than 10 restaurants, bars to open in massive Liberty Township development

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Almost a dozen new restaurants and bars are set to open in Liberty Township in an upcoming development near Lakota East High School.

Liberty Collective — an 18,000 square foot development with both indoor and outdoor entertainment — is set to open its doors early this summer. The project, which is owned by Mike and Heather Ewers, first broke ground in 2023.

Provided by Liberty Collective

"We interviewed more than 60 restaurants and are proud to bring a unique and exciting mix of concepts to Liberty Township," Heather Ewers said. "As residents ourselves, we are deeply committed to enriching our community with this project."

The Ewers announced 11 bars and restaurants set to be in Liberty Collective:

Bristol's Burgers, Beef and BBQ

Bristol's will offer guests smoked BBQ, double-decker cheeseburgers, smoked wings, Italian beef and more at Liberty Collective. The restaurant is owned and operated by chef Robert Viox, who is known for his Four Mile Pig restaurants. The Ewers said Bristol's is Viox's way of bringing his family legacy to life, aptly naming the restaurant after his granddaughter, Bristol.

Rice Life

Rice Life will serve up a modern twist on teppanyaki, a Japanese cooking style where meals are prepared on a large, hot metal plate in front of guests. Chef Marcus Johnson will have hibachi-style entrees, and guests can also expect "showmanship" with their meals, the Ewers said.

Ramundo's Pizza Famiglia

Pizza lovers can rejoice, because Ramundo's Pizza Famiglia is set to bring "authentic Italian flavor" to Liberty Collective, the Ewers said. The restaurant will have specialty pizzas by the slice or pie, sandwiches, salads, homemade meatballs and more.

Ramundo's was originally founded in 2000 by brothers Gino and Tony Ramundo, and the pizzeria has several locations in the Greater Cincinnati area. After Gino's death in 2006, Tony teamed up with Neil Black to continue the legacy, with Ramundo's Pizza Famiglia being the latest concept in that venture.

Ms. Lei Lei's

Ms. Lei Lei's will be the go-to spot for comfort food at Liberty Collective, serving up brined and hand-breaded chicken tenders. The restaurant will also have fresh salads, hand-cut sides and more from Chef Jarrod Ante.

Roberto & Miguel's Handcrafted Mexican

Chefs and friends Miguel and Esteban are celebrating their Guatemalan heritage through Roberto & Miguel's Handcrafted Mexican. The restaurant will offer tacos, birria, asada fries, burritos, fresh guacamole, queso and more.

Caladesi Island Coffee Co.

Opening at 6 a.m. daily, Caladesi Island Coffee Co. will be brewing premium La Colombe coffee alongside island-inspired lattes, juice blends, fresh pastries and locally sourced treats for guests.

The District Creamery & Sweets

Those with a sweet tooth will be able to indulge in hand-scooped ice cream, sundaes, shakes, malts and seasonal treats at The District.

Collective Pour

Collective Pour marks Liberty Township's first self-pour tap wall. The bar will feature 30 rotating taps of craft and domestic beers. Outside of the beer wall, Collective Pour will also have cocktail and wine options.

Lulu's Sweets Boutique

Another win for those with a sweet tooth, Lulu's Sweets Boutique, which is conveniently located inside The District Creamery & Sweets, will offer items made from local baker Rosanna Ruwe, who Liberty Collective said is known for making "the finest French macarons in town." Guests will also be able to enjoy scratch-made cakes, cookies, krispies and brownies.

Caladesi Bourbon & Wine Tasting Bar

Caladesi Bourbon & Wine Tasting Bar is set to open in the evenings at Liberty Collective, offering curated bourbon, wine and spirit flights. The bar will also host special tasting events that "will highlight rare and new selections for enthusiasts and newcomers alike."

Main & Mezzanine Bars

Located on both sides of Liberty Collective will also be the Main and Mezzanine Bars. Each bar will have craft cocktails, 24 rotating draft taps and a "full selection of traditional favorites," according to the Ewers.

Outside of its restaurants and bars, Liberty Collective will also have live entertainment, private event spaces, indoor and outdoor seating and one of the largest LED video screens in the Tri-State, according to the owners.

Provided by Liberty Collective

Outside, the complex will also have beach volleyball courts, cornhole, table tennis and more.

Provided by Liberty Collective

Guests will be able to enjoy other programming, such as sports leagues and tasting events. In the winter months, the owners said the complex will have indoor golf simulators.