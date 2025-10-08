Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: 13-year-old Lakota student hit riding bike in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OHIO — A 13-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while riding his bike in Liberty Township Friday night, according to a crash report.

The crash happened in a crosswalk at the intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Linn Road, the report said. Officers from the Butler County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene.

The boy was taken to UC West Chester Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report. He is a student of Lakota Schools, the district confirmed.

The report said the driver of the SUV is 92-years-old.

We have reached out to the Butler County Sheriff's Office for comment. We will update this story with more information when it is received.

