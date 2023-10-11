Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after record-setting performance against Arizona

CINCINNATI — It's time to do the griddy because Ja'Marr Chase has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Chase told WCPO that he's always open for a pass from Joe Burrow, and the wide receiver proved just that in his record-setting performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

Chase set a single-game record with 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona. He led all NFL players in Week 5 with his 15 catches.

His 15 receptions surpassed former Bengals wide receiver Carl Pickens previous team record of 13, which he set on Oct. 11, 1998.

Other than breaking the Bengals franchise record, Chase became the fifth player in NFL history to register at least 15 catches, 150 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Chase also is only the fourth player in NFL history under the age of 24 to record 15 catches in a game.

One of Chase's receptions in the game was less than two minutes into the second half, when Joe Burrow connected with Chase for a 63-yard touchdown. The 63-yard touchdown was the Bengals longest since Burrow and Chase connected for a 72-yard reception against Kansas City in Week 17 of the 2021 season.

This is the third time in his career that Chase has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He won it twice in the 2021 season.

The Bengals are set to next face the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium.