Bengals looking to get back on track with Week 5 victory over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Bengals are on the road in Arizona this week to face off with the Cardinals.

The game has been called a "must-win" by Joe Burrow.

“We’ve got to win," Burrow said Wednesday. "Whatever it takes. It doesn’t have to be pretty, but we have to come out with the W.”

The Bengals (1-3) are coming off an ugly 27-3 loss against the Tennessee Titans, while the Cardinals (1-3) are hoping to bounce back after a 35-16 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

During last week's game, the Bengals also lost wide receiver Tee Higgins due to cracked ribs. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Higgins is not expected to play against the Cardinals.

Otherwise, Trey Hendrickson — who was listed as questionable on Friday due to a back injury — should be good to go, and corner Chidobe Awuzie, who also has a back injury, will be a game-time decision, Rapoport said.

This Cardinals game is also another opportunity for Burrow, who's still not 100% due to his calf injury, to perform like he usually does.

In his first four games, Burrow has only completed 57.6% of his passes for 728 yards. He's only thrown two touchdowns alongside two interceptions.

The Bengals and Cardinals kickoff at 4:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium.

Follow along: