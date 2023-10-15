Ja'Marr Chase, 7-Eleven team up for 'Always Open' merch

CINCINNATI — Is Ja'Marr Chase open? By now you know the answer to that question — but let 7-Eleven tell you.

If you type isjamarropen.com into your web browser, it'll take you to a 7-Eleven page with a pretty clear response: "YES."

The website also links to new merch with Chase's — and 7-Eleven's — slogan on it.

The Always Open x Ja'Marr Chase line includes a t-shirt with Chase's "7/11" tweet on it, a snapback that says "Always Open" and a graphic tee featuring the front of a 7-Eleven with the phrase "Always Open" under it.

To match the Bengals' and 7-Eleven's color schemes, the "Always Open" snapback and graphic tee are orange, black and white.

Chase garnered national attention a few weeks earlier when he told reporters after a loss, "I'm open. I'm always f—king open."

He followed those comments up with 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona. His 15 catches surpassed former Bengals WR Carl Pickens' previous franchise record of 13, which was set in 1998.

Chase celebrated the win with a tweet saying only, "7/11."

RELATED | 'I'm open. I'm always f***ing open' | Ja'Marr Chase blunt about his role in Bengals offense so far

The 23-year-old was also seen wearing a 7-Eleven chain during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. After a few big catches in the first half against Seattle, Chase became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 3,000 career receiving yards in 35 or fewer games.

So yeah, it looks like he is always open.