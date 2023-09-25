Will Joe Burrow play tonight? Bengals QB isn't featured in team's hype video for the MNF game against the Rams

CINCINNATI — Will Joe Burrow play tonight?

That's the big question on the minds of Bengals fans across the Tri-State as we anxiously await the Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium.

"It's time to get back on track," the Bengals captioned their hype video for tonight's game.

One noticeable omission from the hype video: There's no mention of Joe Burrow. The star QB often appears in promotional videos before games but not today.

Time to get back on track.#LARvsCIN | 📺 8:15 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/SJeughfbam — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 25, 2023

Does this mean he won't play tonight or is the promotions team just playing it safe?

Late Monday morning, The Athletic reported that there's "optimism" that Burrow will play.

"QB Joe Burrow is going through a workout this morning. I'm told there's optimism he will play and his status for tonight is trending in the right direction," Senior NFL Insider for The Athletic Dianna Russini wrote in a social media post Monday. "He's been campaigning with his trainers and coaches to play but things remain uncertain."

QB Joe Burrow is going through a workout this morning. I'm told there's optimism he will play and his status for tonight is trending in the right direction, per sources. Burrow is campaigning with the coaching staff and trainers to play, however his status is still uncertain. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 25, 2023

On Sunday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Burrow will be a "game-time decision" for the Bengals.

Rapoport said the decision will come after the Bengals get to look at Burrow prior to the game. He also reported that the calf injury, which Burrow has been battling since the preseason, could shut down the quarterback for about a month as he continues to heal.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bengals may take the decision about QB Joe Burrow's status up near game-time, while the #Panthers will be without QB Bryce Young today, but he has a real chance to be back next week. pic.twitter.com/pUcYl4ghpE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

Burrow practiced both Friday and Saturday, and he was seen throwing during drills.

While Burrow battles the injury, which he re-aggravated last Sunday against the Ravens, he has continued to act like he will be playing Monday. During a press conference Thursday, he said he was preparing like he would.

"I’m preparing like I’m gonna go out and play a Monday Night Football game," Burrow said. "Whether that happens, I don't know. But I’m going to be prepared to.”

It's been a tough start to the season for Burrow. A calf injury wiped him out of training camp.

Caleb Noe

Philip Lee/WCPO

Then, at the season opener in Cleveland, he wasn't himself.

He finished with 82 passing yards — his previous career low was 148 — and never looked comfortable as the Bengals lost 24-3.

While he bounced back against the Baltimore Ravens in the team's home opener, that's when he re-aggravated his calf. Heading into tonight's game the team is 0-2. This isn't the first time this has happened, they've bounced back before. And the Queen City hopes they can do it again.