Schedules for Week 13 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football

CINCINNATI — It's Week 13 of high school football in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, and we're bringing you the latest scores and highlights.

This week, Indian Hill, the No. 1 in Region 16, plays host to No. 4 seed Taft. The game starts at 7 p.m. Friday.

"We were always hoping that Taft would be like the No. 2 seed so that you would play them in the (regional) finals,” said Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg. “You know you’re going to see them. And that’s not a problem. We’re excited about it. Two teams that kind of been on a similar path.”

But that's not the only game we're covering. We'll have crews at Ashland Blazer vs. Highlands, Henry County vs. Lloyd Memorial, New Palestine vs. East Central, Cascade vs. Lawrenceburg, Newport vs. Holy Cross and Scott County vs. Cooper.

We'll also show highlights from Elder vs. Princeton, Anderson vs. La Salle, Middletown vs. Springfield and Moeller vs. St. Xavier.

