How to watch the NFL Draft 2025

Scripps News Group
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during an exclusive interview with the Scripps News Group about the 2025 NFL draft.
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Those who are unable to make the trip and watch in person may be wondering how to watch the draft at home.

Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m.

  • Round 1
  • Watch on WCPO 9
  • Also broadcasting on ESPN, NFL Network, and streaming on ESPN+ and NFL+

Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

  • Round 2-3
  • Watch on WCPO 9
  • Also broadcasting on ESPN, NFL Network, and streaming on ESPN+ and NFL+

Saturday, April 26, at 12 p.m.

  • Round 4-7
  • Watch on WCPO 9
  • Also broadcasting on NFL Network, and streaming on ESPN+ and NFL+
