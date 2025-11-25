Prosecutor: Babysitter charged with 9 counts was 'admittedly intoxicated' when child suffered serious injuries

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Clermont County woman now faces up to 23 years in prison after a 1-year-old she was babysitting in Goshen Township was hospitalized with "serious injuries," according to Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve.

The prosecutor's office said 37-year-old Amanda Greger was charged with nine counts, including felonious assault, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

According to the prosecutor's office, Greger was the sole caretaker for six children — four of whom she was babysitting — on Nov. 9. The prosecutor's office said Greger was a regular babysitter for the family and "lifelong friends" with the mother.

On the evening of Nov. 9, though, the prosecutor's office said Greger consumed alcohol, THC and unprescribed muscle relaxers, leading her to become "admittedly intoxicated."

The prosecutor's office said the mother of the children Greger babysat was at work until the next morning. When she arrived home, she found Greger in a "bloody and vomit-stained hoodie" standing over her 1-year-old daughter.

The mother saw blood coming out of her daughter's mouth and eyes, and was not able to wake her, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office said the mother took her daughter to the hospital, where she stayed in the intensive care unit for multiple weeks. The child suffered a significant brain bleed, retinal hemorrhaging, a concern for injury to her vertebrae and other injuries, the prosecutor's office said.

Doctors said this was non-accidental trauma and not the result of a medical condition.

Prosecutors said Goshen detectives interviewed Greger, asking her what happened to the child because there was "no doubt (Greger) did something."

"Right, I know that," Greger responded. "A baby doesn't just end up injured for no reason. ... If I can do something like that and not remember, maybe I am a monster."

Greger will be arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. in Clermont County Common Pleas Court.