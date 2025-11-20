Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Babysitter arrested after 1-year-old hospitalized with serious injuries

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 1-year-old child is hospitalized with serious injuries, and that child's babysitter has been arrested, according to the Goshen Township Police Department.

Goshen police said they were first contacted on November 10 by Cincinnati Children's Hospital for a suspected case of child abuse.

The alleged abuse happened in the 1400 block of Woodville Pike in Goshen, police said. The child had been taken to Children's shortly after 8:30 a.m. that day with serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital's NICU for treatment.

The baby is still receiving medical care, police said, but they did not offer any details on the child's condition.

Police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Greger, who officers identified as the child's babysitter. Greger has been charged with endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Greger is currently in the Clermont County jail.

