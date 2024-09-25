MAP: Evacuation zone and road closures due to styrene leak

An evacuation zone remains in place after a rail car in the Cleves and Whitewater Township area began leaking styrene on Tuesday, prompting the closure of roads and businesses in the area amid safety concerns.

The evacuation zone is set for a half-mile from the leak near the intersection of US-50 and OH-128. A three-quarter-mile shelter-in-place order has also been issued. Roads in the area are closed while emergency crews work to make the area safe again.

The evacuation order was initially given because of the concern of exposure to the chemical, but Whitewater Township Fire Chief Mike Siefke said an explosion was also a possibility. You can learn more about the health and environmental impacts of exposure to styrene here.

Here's a map of the evacuation zone and road closures:

The following roads are closed until further notice (see map above):

o US-50 closed from Lawrenceburg Road in Whitewater to State Street in Cleves

o OH-128 closed at Cilley Road

o Kilby Road closed at Suspension Bridge

o Cooper Ave. closed at US-50 in Cleves

Residents should remain out of the area until they receive an all-clear. The Kroger in the evacuation zone remains closed. Nearby Three Rivers schools also closed for Wednesday.

READ MORE| Latest information on the styrene leak