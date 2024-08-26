Want to find out if love is blind? Netflix reality show casting in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Want to see for yourself if love really is blind? Now might be your chance.

Kinetic Content — the production group behind "Love is Blind," "Perfect Match" and "Married at First Sight" — announced it is actively casting new cities for the top Netflix show. And among the Miamis and Atlantas on the list is ... Columbus, Ohio.

"Calling all single men and women who are brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship," Kinetic Content said.

The call for interested singles includes a link to the "Love is Blind" application. All applicants must be at least 21, legal U.S. residents and require two valid forms of ID to participate in the "experiment."

And while it seems obvious, applicants must be single. You can't be in a committed or monogamous relationship or live with anyone you are dating. You also cannot be in the process of divorce or annulment.

Those interested must answer several questions about their dating history, goals and needs for a lifelong partner.

"Are you ready for a true commitment? Are you ready to show up for a romantic partner in a meaningful way? Be specific," one of the questions asks.

And it appears "Love is Blind" producers are attempting to weed out people just interested in being on TV. Multiple questions ask about previous TV experience or whether you've ever tried to be on a different reality show.

"Is finding love more important to you than being on television or gaining a following via social media? Be honest," the application says.

If you're interested in testing out whether love is blind, find out more here.