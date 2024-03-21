CINCINNATI — The Tri-State has tons of history.

There are plenty of tours around town that capture that history, whether you're interested in the food and drink options in the area or want to learn about the tunnels underneath Cincinnati.

Here are the Top 9 tours to take in the Tri-State:

The Hidden Caverns Tour

Having guests go deep underground, The Hidden Caverns Tour, which is held by American Legacy Tours, explores the historic beer caverns from Linck brewery in Cincinnati. According to American Legacy Tours, the 90-minute tour will also showcase where Johnny Cash once filmed a movie, one of Cincinnati's most significant inclines and the original Christian Moerlein Brewery complex. For those 21 and older, the tour also ends with a beer tasting at Northern Row Brewery.

To sign up for available dates of the tour, click here.

Cincinnati Streetcar Food Tour

Hosted by Riverside Food Tours, the Cincinnati Streetcar Food Tour capitalizes off the streetcar's route. The tour, which takes 3 hours, showcases food from six different places while exploring four different areas of downtown and Over-the-Rhine. Guests on the tour will also learn some history about landmarks such as Music Hall and Findlay Market.

To book available dates of the tour, click here.

Ultimate Queen City is Haunted Tour

Delving into Cincinnati's spooky history, American Legacy Tour's Ultimate Queen City is Haunted Tour takes guests through the streets of Over-the-Rhine. The 2-hour tour tells "terrifying true stories that have plagued this historic neighborhood for generations." The tour promises to explore both "ghostly encounters" and "unexplained phenomena."

Click here to see available dates for the tour.

1919 The Year That Changed Baseball

Hosted by the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum alongside American Legacy Tours, the 1919 Walking Tour takes guests through downtown Cincinnati while celebrating the city's part in shaping the game of baseball. The tour centers around the controversial 1919 World Series between the Reds and Chicago White Sox. The MLB said the World Series is often associated with the "Black Sox Scandal."

Those interested in the tour can click here for more information.

Newport Gangster Tour

Chronicling gangsters that roamed Northern Kentucky, the Newport Gangster Tour explores areas where mobsters made their money, met their demises and more. The 90-minute tour even starts at a former illicit casino.

Click here to see available dates for the tour.

Cincinnati Wine and Dessert Tour

The Cincinnati Wine and Dessert Tour, hosted by American Legacy Tours, visits three different businesses in Over-the-Rhine. Guests on the 2-hour tour, which is for those 21 and older, will get to enjoy desserts from each business as well as four different wine tastings.

For available dates for the wine and dessert tour, click here.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame

Introduced in 2021 by Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame celebrate the legacy and stories of musicians, singers, producers and songwriters from Southwest Ohio. Multiple black music icons have been inducted into the walk of fame, including Bootsy Collins, the Isley Brothers, James Brown, Midnight Star and many more. The walk of fame is interactive and brings history to life through technology.

For more information about the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, click here.

Union Terminal Rotunda Tour

A designated National Historic Landmark, the Union Terminal Rotunda is a celebration of art deco and the industries that once ran Cincinnati. The 45-minute tour of the train station explains the construction, architecture and art in the rotunda, including the murals by Winold Reiss. Guests on the tour can also enjoy all that the Cincinnati Museum Center has to offer afterward.

For more information about the Union Terminal Rotunda Tour, click here.

The B-Line

Kentucky is synonymous with bourbon, and those interested in the Commonwealth's bourbon history can tour The B-Line. The B-line can either be toured by yourself or there are partnered tours via Tour With Us KY. Tour With Us KY offers multiple different B-Line tours. The B-Line consists of multiple distilleries, bars and restaurants throughout Kentucky that have ties to bourbon.

Click here to learn more about The B-Line.