Top 9 spots to sip on a margarita in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Margaritas can be enjoyed multiple ways — with salt on the rim, frozen, in fun glasses and more.

Whether you're looking for your run-of-the-mill house margarita or want something a bit crazier, there are plenty of bars and restaurants serving up tasty margaritas. Based on a culmination of Yelp and Google reviews, here are the Top 9 spots where you can sip on a margarita:

Mi Cozumel

Mi Cozumel is the place to go for the craziest-looking, but still tasty, margaritas. The restaurant, which has locations in Oakley, Winton and Springdale, has a large lunch and dinner menu to go alongside your margaritas. In terms of the drinks themselves, the bar serves margaritas on the rocks and frozen, and some come with various topping such as cotton candy, in fun-shaped glasses and even with sparklers sometimes.

Crown Cantina

Giving "a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine," according to its website, Crown Cantina is also a great spot for some delicious, hand-crafted margaritas. The downtown Cincinnati bar and restaurant has a big list of cocktails, including multiple margaritas. Guests can enjoy options such as a the Avocado & Jalapeno Margarita, the Pina Colada Margarita or the Ghost & Guava Margarita, which contains ghost pepper-infused tequila.

Olla

Located in Covington, Olla is "a cultural haven where the soul of Mexico's street food comes alive," according to its website. The restaurant has three different margarita choices, including spicy and frozen, as well as margarita pitchers. Margaritas and pitchers can also be infused with different flavors, including guava, blackberry, peach, strawberry, watermelon and more.

Gomez Salsa

Known for their turtles, tacos, burritos and more, Gomez Salsa is also the place to get a killer margarita. Gomez, which has locations in Walnut Hills and Over-the-Rhine, has multiple margaritas options, such as the Spicy Mango Margarita with a Tajin rim. The restaurant also has other rotating cocktails, as well.

Nada

Located in downtown Cincinnati, Nada has six different margaritas to choose from. All of the margaritas are available by the glass, and the Nadarita, or the house margarita, is also available by the carafe. Nada's margaritas range in flavor profile, with the Mezcal Margarita hitting on smokier notes, while the Pink Grapefruit Margarita is sweeter with pink grapefruit sorbet.

Bandito Food Park + Cantina

With various margarita options, Bandito Food Park + Cantina is a "one-of-a-kind outdoor indoor playground," according to its website. Bandito, which is in Columbia-Tusculum, has a classic margarita, a pineapple jalapeno margarita, a pomegranate margarita and more. Any classic margarita can be flavored with strawberry, mango or raspberry. All margaritas are also available in pitchers, as well.

Bakersfield

With multiple margaritas, as well as seasonal options, Bakersfield is a great option for yummy margaritas and street tacos. Some options include the Cranberry Ginger Margarita, the Pineapple Margarita and the Mezcal Margarita. In terms of seasonal margaritas, Over-the-Rhine's Bakersfield has previously offered a cucumber margarita, a lemon mint margarita and more.

Agave & Rye

With three locations — Liberty Township, Covington and Rookwood — Agave & Rye has various margarita options, which come in regular and epic sizes, as well as a pitcher. Agave & Rye's options include the Agave Epic Rita, a Jalapeno Pineapple Rita and a Peach Bellini Margarita, among others. The restaurant's OG Margarita can also be flavored with prickly pear, passion fruit, mango and more flavors.

Lalo

Blending the flavors of Latin and Asian cuisine, downtown Cincinnati's Lalo has multiple margaritas to choose from. Each margarita can be served in a glass or a pitcher, and the Lalo Margarita can be flavored with peach, passion fruit, mango or strawberry flavoring. Other margaritas include the Picante Margarita with jalapeno-infused Hornitos tequila or the Frozen Margarita Slush, which has rotating flavors.