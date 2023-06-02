Top 9 shops in the Tri-State to grab a donut from for National Donut Day

CINCINNATI — Friday marks none other than National Donut Day!

Whether you're a fan of classics like a simple glazed or you like to get adventurous with crazy donut concoctions, today is the day to divulge in the sweet treat. Based on an average of Google and Yelp reviews, here are the Top 9 donut shops or bakeries to celebrate the holiday at:

Starlight Donut Lab

Located in Norwood, Starlight Donut Lab is a small-batch donut shop that serves up creations for those more adventurous. The shop is always switching up flavors, and it has even held raffles where customers get to create a custom flavor. Some of Starlight's June offerings include Fruit Salsa, PB&J, Root Beer Float and even Patty Melt, which is a savory donut with ground beef, caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese topped with Thousand Island dressing.

Peace Love and Little Donuts

With "groovy, far out and funkadelic flavors," according to the shop's website, Peace Love and Little Donuts has multiple stores in Ohio, as well as other states. The Tri-State's Hyde Park location will have a variety of donuts available for National Donut Day, as well as activities kids can enjoy all day long.

Bizy Bee Bakery

A small, family-owned bakery, Bizy Bee Bakery sits at the corner of Gracely Drive and Monitor Avenue and has been a Sayler Park staple for years. The bakery serves up classic donuts such as glazed, chocolate cake, Boston creme, sprinkle and more. Bottom line: You'll find something delicious to enjoy here.

Milton's Donuts

Milton's Donuts has been operating since 1960, and the donut shop now has four locations: Deer Park, Middletown, West Chester and Carlisle. The shops have a wide variety of donuts, including cake, yeast, glazed and twist, specialty, filled donuts and more. Milton's is also always introducing new flavors, like it's recent Cotton Candy Donut.

Holtman's Donuts

Originally opening in 1960, Holtman's Donuts is now serving delicious donuts at four different locations in the Tri-State — Oakley, Loveland, West Chester and Williamsburg. According to the shop's website, Holtman's strives to make donuts the "old-fashioned way" that it's crafted for the past 63 years. Customers can expect a variety of flavors and toppings, such as Lucky Charms marshmallows, Fruity Pebbles, bacon bits and more.

Moonrise Doughnuts

Offering early-morning donuts at its Crescent Springs location and late-night donuts at its Latonia location, Moonrise Doughnuts is bringing customers the best of both worlds. The shop changes is menu every day so customers can always expect something new. For National Donut Day, the shop's Latonia location is even throwing a party with live music, hotdogs, drinks from Alexandria Brewery, balloon animals and, of course, donuts.

Silverton Donuts

Locally owned, Silverton Donuts is located along Montgomery Road. The donut shop has a variety of flavor choices, and multiple Yelp reviewers have raved about the shop's Klunker donut.

Cookie Jar Bakery

A small, old-timey bakery in Newport, Cookie Jar Bakery offers classic donuts with a rotating menu. One Google reviewer said customers shouldn't expect "internet famous" flavors with crazy toppings, but that doesn't mean they're any less scrumptious.





Golden Hands Bakery

Located along Wooster Pike in Fairfax, Golden Hands Bakery is a small, family-owned business that makes its donuts daily. The shop shared on Facebook that for National Donut Day it will be sell glazed and old fashioned sour cream donuts for $1, and all orders of a dozen donuts will be $1 off.