Top 9 restaurants in the Tri-State serving Thanksgiving meals

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving is a great holiday to get together with family and be thankful for what you have — it's also a great holiday to devour lots and lots of food.

While many families get together and cook meals, that's not always attainable. For those wanting to feast this Thanksgiving without the hassle of cooking (and cleaning), there are plenty of restaurants in the Tri-State offering meals. Be quick on reservations though, most restaurants fill up quickly!

Here are the Top 9 restaurants in the Tri-State area that are offering sit-down meals on Thanksgiving:

BB Riverboats Thanksgiving Day Cruises

BB Riverboats, which holds various dinner cruises throughout the year, is set to host a Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise. The riverboat will be serving a traditional holiday feasts with "all the trimmings but without all the work," according to the cruise's website. The menu will included roasted turkey, green bean casserole, whipped potatoes, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce and more classics.

All seating for the dinner cruise is reserved, and dinner costs $54 per adult and $32 per children aged 4 to 12. On Thanksgiving, the boat will board at either noon or 4:30 p.m. and sail from 1-3 p.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. depending on when you book for. You can click here to reserve your spot.

Cooper's Hawk Winery

Cooper's Hawk Winery, which has locations in both Kenwood and Liberty Township, is hosting a Thanksgiving meal. The restaurant and winery encourages reservations to book your party's table, and the meal costs $34.99 per adult and $14.99 for children 12 and under.

The restaurant will be serving butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey, Mary's potatoes, pumpkin praline cheesecake and more. Guests 21 and older can also pair their mel with a glass of Cooper Hawk's November Wine of the Month, a glass of red or white wine or the winery's Cranberry Sangria. You can click here to reserve your table at Cooper's Hawk.

The Golden Lamb

Serving food from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., The Golden Lamb is serving its classic Thanksgiving meal this year. The Lebanon restaurant's Thanksgiving menu has multiple options, including cream of sweet onion soup, butternut squash lasagna, oven-roasted turkey breast and more. The Golden Lamb's meal will be based on what entree guests choose, and then appetizers and desserts are a la carte. There is also a children's menu available.

To make reservations at The Golden Lamb, you can click here.

Subito

Subito, which is located in downtown Cincinnati, is celebrating Thanksgiving with an Italian twist. The restaurant is offering multiple menu items, including panzanella salad, green bean casserole, yams, seafood paella, butternut and spaghetti squash, carving stations, made-to-order cacio e pepe out of a Parmesan wheel and more.

To reserve a table at Subito, you can either call 513-579-3860 or book online here.

Pirates Cove

Pirates Cove is set to throw a Thanksgiving dinner like no other with its "Thanksgiving at the Cove" event. The day-long event goes from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the restaurant will have a buffet including ham, turkey, prime rib, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, dressing, pecan and pumpkin pie, banana pudding and more. While the event is hosted by Pirates Cove, it is actually being held at the Four Seasons Marina, which is directly next to Pirates Cove.

Those interested in attending must reserve a spot, which you can click here to do. The buffet costs $39.95 per person and parties of eight or more people must pay a deposit via the phone.

Maggiano's Little Italy

Mixing the best of Italian cuisine with the best of Thanksgiving food, Maggiano's Little Italy is offering a three-course, family-style dinner for Thanksgiving. Options for the meal include salad, country-style baked smoked ham, butternut squash ravioli, Tuscan creamed corn, warm apple crostada and more. Guests can also add a drink to their meal, such as Maggiano's Italian Sangria or wine by the bottle.

To book a table with Maggiano's, click here.

Laszlo's Iron Skillet Restaurant

Located out in Clermont County, Laszlo's Iron Skillet Restaurant focuses on Hungarian and European fare. The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving from 1-7 p.m., and will be serving multiple appetizers and entrees. Options include sauerkraut balls, turkey drums, prime rib of beef au jus, wiener schnitzel, oven-roasted turkey and more.

Laszlo's said walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are needed for groups of seven people or more. For those wanting to book a larger table, you can call Laszlo's at 513-561-6776.

Metropole

Located along Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati, Metropole is offering guests a three-course dinner. For their entrees, guests can go the traditional route with a Thanksgiving turkey plate or switch things up with either seared salmon or mushroom risotto. To stay in line with tradition, Metropole will also be offering pumpkin pie as one of the two dessert options.

For those wanting to book a table at Metropole, you can click here.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille, which is located in the Rookwood area, is offering a full Thanksgiving menu to guests, as well as their normal dinner menu. The dinner, which includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing and mashed potatoes among other items, costs $50 per adult and $20 per child. Outside of that dinner price, guests can also purchase pecan-crusted mashed sweet potatoes with hot honey and pumpkin cheesecake at an additional price.

To reserve a table with The Capital Grille, click here.