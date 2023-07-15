Top 9 playgrounds around Southwest Ohio

CINCINNATI — Swings and monkey bars and slides, oh my! Playgrounds are a bundle of fun, and Southwest Ohio is home to multiple playgrounds with a variety of different attractions and things to do. Based on a multitude of reviews, here are the Top 9 playgrounds to take your kids to in Southwest Ohio:

Summit Park

While the Summit Park playground has plenty to keep kids entertained, the entirety of Summit Park is perfect for a day of family fun. The park's playground is set to various spider-web nets to climb through, multiple slides, a rock climbing wall and seesaws, among other things. Outside of the playground, Summit Park is home to various restaurants to enjoy, a dog park, fishing pond, a nature playscape and much, much more.

Eden Park

Near the overlook at Eden Park is a playground you won't want to miss. The hidden gem of a playground has a faux tree house, rope bridges, tree trunk steps, swings, tunnels, slides and more. Kids will be able to watch the geese and ducks near the pond or look down at the boats traveling along the river if they don't feel like running lose on the playground.

West Fork Park

Fitted with a variety of attractions, West Fork Park is a must-go for anybody on the west side. The playground has different zones with a music making area, zip-line, multiple slides, swings and more also set atop astroturf. The park was also designed for children with various accessibility levels, including a sensory maze, metal slides designed for those with cochlear implants, a therapeutic swing and an accelerator swing, among other things.

Fort Liberty Playland

Fort Liberty Playland is paradise for any kid. The 7.5-acre park has a massive wooden playground with slides, bridges, monkey bars, swings and more. There's also tons of grassy area for kids to run around in or to have a picnic at nearby the playground. The playground's website also says there's plenty of parking surrounding the area so parents won't have to stress over that.

Smale Riverfront Park

Set along the Ohio River, there's no other park in Cincinnati like Smale Riverfront Park. The huge playground features slides, logs to climb on and rope swings. Other than the playground itself, the park has water features, an interactive foot piano and more. Other than the fun for kids, the riverfront park has sweeping views of downtown Cincinnati, the Roebling Bridge and Northern Kentucky. The Banks are also just a hop, skip and a jump away for a spot to grab some lunch or dinner too.

Crescent Park Universally Accessible Playground

Crescent Park is nestled on the corner of Crescent and Worthington avenues in Wyoming's business district. The park is home to a universally accessible playground surrounded by astroturf that has wheelchair ramps leading onto playground structures and accessible swings, among other features. For children with sensory or mobility disabilities, there are adaptive swings. There's also a toddler playhouse for younger kids as well as a multi-level climber.

Central Park Ninja Playground

Central Park in Forest Park is home to Ohio's largest ninja obstacle course playground, and it's sure to be a blast for any kid. Kids can test their skills the 15-piece court filled with a variety of obstacles, including a zip-line, rope climbs, balance steps, parallel bars, a viper swing and more. The park also features swings and more to enjoy as well. Other than the ninja playground, Central Park also has multiple other playgrounds as well as sports field and courts.

Highfield Discovery Garden

A bit different than the typical playground, Highfield Discovery Garden in Woodlawn spans 12 acres. The garden, which is set within Glenwood Gardens, features houses of all sizes, hats, animals and more to climb in or around. The garden encourages guests to explore the natural world in a fun, engaging environment, according to its website. Outside of the 25-foot tall Discovery Tree, there are seven smaller gardens withing Highfield Discovery Garden that all feature their own elements.

Home of the Brave Park

Spread across 54 acres, Home of the Brave Park sits in Symmes Township near the Little Miami Scenic Trail. The park has three playgrounds that have all the bells and whistles, including climbing nets, a zip-line, spinners, a rock climbing wall and much more. Other than the playgrounds, the park is also home to walking trails, a pond, basketball courts and more.