Top 9 places in Cincinnati visitors must see

CINCINNATI — Every Tri-State resident knows there's landmarks, restaurants and places that are synonymous with Cincinnati. But if you're visiting the city, you may be coming in a little blind to what makes Cincinnati... well Cincinnati.

So, if you're in town for the first time or if you're hosting friends and need places to show them, here are the Top 9 places in town that are synonymous with Cincinnati:

Cincinnati Zoo

Now most mid-size cities have their own zoo, but not many cities love their zoo like Cincinnati — after all, have you heard of Fiona the hippo? The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is internationally known for its protection of endangered species and its conservation efforts. The zoo itself is always growing with over 400 species of animals, and a new elephant habitat is also expected to open this year.

Findlay Market

Home to various shops and restaurants, Findlay Market has been a staple of Over-the-Rhine and Cincinnati since 1852. In fact, it's Ohio's oldest continuously operated public market. The market is consistently hosting events and is a hot-spot for those out and about on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Whether you want to buy some produce, shop for plants or more, Findlay Market is sure to have something that piques your interest.

Skyline Chili

Cincinnati chili in general is synonymous with the city but, arguably, no parlor captures that quite like Skyline. Skyline was founded by Nicholas Lambrinides in 1949, and the franchise now has dozens of restaurants across four states. Skyline is famous for its cheese coneys and 3-ways, but the menu also has other items like salads, wraps and more chili creations.

Union Terminal

Union Terminal is an art deco spectacle itself, and it's also home to the Cincinnati Museum Center. The museum center includes multiple museums, including the Cincinnati History Museum, the Museum of Natural History & Science and The Children's Museum. Cincinnati's OMNIMAX Theater is also at the museum center. Rotating exhibits are always popping up at the various museums, meaning guests are always going to see something new and exciting.

Krohn Conservatory

Located in Eden Park, the Krohn Conservatory opened in 1933. The conservatory is home to multiple different rooms that showcase various plants, flowers and greenery. Throughout the summer, the conservatory also has multiple species of butterflies that fly throughout the plants and among guests. Throughout the year, Krohn Conservatory also has multiple events and rotating seasonal plants, as well.

Rhinegeist Brewery

The largest craft brewery in the Cincinnati area, Rhinegeist is a staple of Cincinnati drinking. The brewery opened in 2013 and has since catapulted into one of the nation's largest craft brewer's, as well. The Over-the-Rhine taproom is always home to fun, whether it be indoors ping-pong and cornhole or its rooftop with sweeping views of the city.

Music Hall

Music Hall, which faces Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine, is the home to the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Opera and more. Recognized as a National Historical Landmark, Music Hall's construction — on a cemetery, nonetheless — was completed in 1878 and is known as one of most haunted places in America. Regardless of the supposed ghosts, Music Hall always has some type of show or play to sit and enjoy.

Graeter's Ice Cream

Graeter's first began when Louis Charles Graeter sold ice cream on the streets of Cincinnati in 1870. Graeter's has now been passed down through four generations, and the company has locations has dozens of locations in the Cincinnati area and Northern Kentucky. The company has also grown to ship nationwide, and there are locations various cities and states, such as Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Washington Park

Located right by Music Hall, Washington Park is an oasis away from the hustle and bustle of city life. With a dog park, fountains for kids to play with, plenty of green space to lounge in, a bar and more, Washington Park has something for everyone in the family. The park also regularly holds events for guests to enjoy every day of the week.