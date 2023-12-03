Top 9 holiday lights attractions around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — It's that time of year when holiday lights light up the night sky. The Tri-State has plenty of holiday lights attractions, whether you want to bundle up and walk through colorful wonderlands or stay in the warmth of your vehicle.

Here are the Top 9 holiday lights attraction to check out this winter:

PNC Festival of Lights

Running until Jan. 7, the PNC Festival of Lights, which is celebrating its 41st year, is bringing 4 million LED lights to the Cincinnati Zoo. Visitors can take in the Wild Lights show on Swan Lake, search for the five different Fiona the hippo fairies in Fairyland and also enjoy a black-light puppet show, among other things. Outside of the marvelous lights, the festival also has warm treats like hot chocolate, smores and more at the various Smores-n-More stands around the zoo.

Tickets to the Festival of Lights are included in zoo admission. Prices depend on the day, and range based on age as well. You can click here to purchase ticket.

Coney Island's Nights of Lights

According to its website, Coney Island's Nights of Lights is as the largest drive-through holiday light show in the region. The show features more than 2 million lights begins at dusk and runs through 10 p.m. every night until Dec. 31. Guests can expect Christmas trees, dancing candy canes, light tunnels, glowing snowflakes and more during their drive.

Tickets to Nights of Lights, which are for carloads of up to 8 guests, cost $30. There are also ticket options for larger groups. Click here for more information.

Kings Island's WinterFest

Kings Island's has once again transformed into WinterFest this season. The park-wide holiday attraction has 12 winter wonderlands and more than 7 million lights alongside the more than 20 rides that are still operating. Throughout the park, there's also ice skating on the Royal Fountain, a parade and live entertainment. The amusement park's iconic Eiffel Tower is also transformed into a massive Christmas tree.

WinterFest is open on selection nights throughout December and ticket prices start at $29.99. You can click here for more information.

Purple People Bridge's Winter Nights, River Lights

The Purple People Bridge's annual light show is back and running until Jan. 7. The show features holiday lights and decorations spread across the bridge. The holiday is experience is free to enjoy as anyone walks across from Cincinnati to Newport on the Levee and vice versa.

Deck the Y'alls Lightfest

Located at Thomas More Stadium, Deck the Y'alls Lightfest is bringing more than 2.5 million lights and decorations to the home of the Florence Y'alls. The lightsfest also has ice skating, food, drinks, fireworks and more for guests, as well.

The attraction runs every night of the week until Jan. 1. Tickets Sunday-Thursday are $13 for adults and $9 for children, and tickets Friday and Saturday are $16 for adults and $12 for children. You can click here to purchase tickets.

Pyramid Hill Lights

Running Tuesdays through Sundays until Dec. 31, the Pyramid Hill Lights features light projections, a curated soundtrack, artists installations and more throughout a 2-mile route. The light show is also celebrating its 25th year.

The holiday attraction costs $25 per carload for non-members of the park and $15 per carload for park members. The light show is also free for Hamilton residents on Tuesday night if you bring a valid driver's license, utility bill or government issued ID.

Light Up the Fair

Located in Burlington, Light Up the Fair has more than 1 million lights spread throughout a drive-thru show at the Boone County Fairgrounds. The light show is also celebrating its sixth year.

The light show costs $7 per person and $25 per car up to 8 passengers. First responders, active military and children under 3 enter for free. You can click here to buy tickets.

The Christmas Ranch

Immersing guests into a bright, lit-up holiday experience, The Christmas Ranch is open through Saturday, Dec. 23 in Morrow. The ranch has 1 million lights that dance while synchronized to holiday music. Outside of the lights, guests can stroll through the shops, snack on goodies at Santa's Bakery & Cafe, ride The Reindeer Express and even meet Santa, among other things.

Those interested in going can reserve tickets for a car of up to 9 people for $32 or a large van of more than 10 people for $42. Non-reservation tickets, which are purchased at the welcome center, are $37 for cars and $47 for large vans. Tickets can be purchased here.

Land of Illusion's Christmas Glow

Openly nightly from 6-10 p.m., Land of Illusion's Christmas Glow features a two-mile-long holiday lights drive-thru, Santa's workshop, a Christmas Village, petting zoo and a gift shop to enjoy. At Santa's workshop, guests can meet and get their pictures taken with Santa before they stroll through more than 3.8 million lights. There's also a 45-foot Christmas tree in the center of the village.

Tickets to Christmas Glow, which runs until Dec. 30, costs $12 per person. You can purchase tickets here.