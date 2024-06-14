Top 9 events in the Tri-State to celebrate Father's Day Weekend

CINCINNATI — It's Father's Day Weekend in the Tri-State and there's are multiple events happening to enjoy the holiday.

Whether your dad is more into fishing or he would prefer to enjoy some live music at a festival, there is plenty to choose from. Here are the Top 9 events to enjoy around the Tri-State for Father's Day Weekend:

Free admission into the Cincinnati Zoo

To celebrate Father's Day, all dads get free admission into the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Families will get to enjoy all the zoom has to offer, including some of its own dads, such as Tucker the hippo, who is Fritz's dad. You can click here to purchase tickets for the rest of the family.

Schutzenfest Cincinnati

An authentic German festival, Schutzenfest dates back to the medieval times, according to its website. Hosted by the Kolping Society, Schutzenfest has beer, food, entertainment and more for festivalgoers. The festival also has a stein holding contest, a beer dash and a king and queen are crowned.

Ohio Free Fishing Weekend

Ohio residents who don't have a license are able to fish for free June 15-16 — which means dad is totally allowed to drag the entire family to the nearest lake or river this Father's Day. Residents will be able to fish along the Ohio River, the state's public lakes, streams and rivers.Celtic Fest

Held at Renaissance Park in Waynesville, Ohio, Celtic Fest celebrates all things Celtic culture. The festival has lots of attendees to enjoy, including step dance, bagpipes, food, live entertainment, a whiskey tasting and more. To purchase tickets for the festival, click here.

International Craft Beer Festival

If your dad is a beer-lover, than heading to the International Craft Beer Festival this weekend would be perfect for Father's Day. The festival runs Friday and Saturday at Jungle Jim's International Market in Fairfield. The festival is dedicated to all things craft beer, from its production, various breweries and the different types of beers. Attendees will be able to sip and sample from more than 400 beers from 100 breweries. Outside of the beer, there will also be food trucks and live music. You can click here to purchase tickets to the festival.

Italianfest

Held at Newport's Riverboat Row, Italianfest began Thursday and runs through Father's Day. The free Italian festival first began in 1991 and features authentic Italian food items from a variety of restaurants and vendors. Attendees can expect everything from cannolis to Italian steak burgers, antipasta and more. Outside of food, the festival has live music, a cooking contest and more, as well.

Gears and Beers at MadTree Brewing

Held at MadTree Brewing's Oakley taproom, Gears and Beers is bringing together cars and beers for Father's Day. The event invites people to bring their exotic or classic cars to the taproom to "talk shop" and view the classic automobiles. Those that don't own a classic car, but just want to enjoy them while sipping on a cold beer are also invited.

City Flea

If you haven't already bought a Father's Day present for your dad — and maybe he'd prefer to pick his own out — City Flea is perfect for your family. The monthly flea market is taking place in Over-the-Rhine's Washington Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market has dozens of vendors selling everything from decor, art, clothing and more. Outside of the vendors, the market also has food options, and attendees can grab a drink at Washington Park's bar.

Florence Y'alls game

While the Cincinnati Reds are on the road Father's Day Weekend, just 20 minutes or so south of Cincinnati, the Florence Y'alls have a full weekend of games. The Y'alls take on the Lake Erie Crushers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so your family can choose whichever game works best with the rest of your Father's Day celebrations. You can click here to purchase tickets.